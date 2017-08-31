The newly renovated Central Library reopens today at 11 a.m. The $27 million in renovations have added new technology throughout the building along with new features like an outdoor reading garden, instructional kitchen, a cafe and reservable sound production room. Old favorites in the library are also returning, such as the North Carolina Room, an expanded auditorium, the children’s area, Teen Zone and more than 100 public computers.

Its regular hours are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.