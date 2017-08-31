WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Central Library reopens today

Photo by Tevin Stinson

Central Library reopens today
August 31
04:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The newly renovated Central Library reopens today at 11 a.m. The $27 million in renovations have added new technology throughout the building along with new features like an outdoor reading garden, instructional kitchen, a cafe and reservable sound production room. Old favorites in the library are also returning, such as the North Carolina Room, an expanded auditorium, the children’s area, Teen Zone and more than 100 public computers.

Its regular hours are Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tags
Central LibrarycountyDowntownForsythlibraryreopen
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Todd Luck

Todd Luck

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.