Intern conveys joy about NBTF experience

By Lajoya Carter

W-S Urban League Intern

A day filled with celebration, laughter, excitement, and entertainment is a day well spent. That’s exactly how I’ve spent my time at events during the NBTF.

I’ve been able to enjoy myself along with my peers on behalf of the Winston-Salem Urban League.

On Aug. 1, fellow interns and I participated in a parade that filled the streets with love and appreciation for our community. We also had entertainment from Carver High School’s dancers and fellow paradegoers.

The fun didn’t stop there. The following day had more to offer. A “Teen Talk” was held at the Benton Convention Center brought to us by the Winston-Salem Urban League. The event was lead by talented local artists, musicians, poets, and activists that shed their light on important topics in our community.

The Poetry Project kicked it off with powerful pieces from Alexander Jatto, Terrance Williamson, and Jha’Mai Milindez. This was followed by an amazing local act by the name of Debbie The Artist, who performed originally written songs “Soul Cry” and “Can’t Stand The Rain.” Last but not least, there was a constructive open discussion panel with Colby Christina, Jeffery The Artist, Debbie The Artist, Frankie Gist, and Jeffery Frier, whose name should look familiar being that he lead a Black Lives Matter march with 400-plus people last year. Their words impacted us, as teenagers, to be more involved with our city.

“I enjoyed the different speakers and the knowledge that they gave to encourage us to do better in school and life itself,” said Jyuana Gray when asked about her experience with the Teen Talk. “Next year, I’m looking forward to more teen talks to encourage teens to be the best and to let them know that they can be something because the way the world is going now, this generation needs more people to uplift us. We also need more people that can relate to what we as young people are going through, whether it’s in school, racial profiling, sexuality, etc.”

This experience was definitely a fun one and it’s something I can look forward to every year from now on. The NBTF will be something we talk to newer generations about and they’ll be able to witness the greatness it brings.

Lajoya Carter is an intern at The Chronicle.