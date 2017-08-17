Newly founded nonprofit plans pep rally at Carver

The K.E.Y.S. (Knowledge Empowerment Youth Sponsorship) is a nonprofit organization co-founded by three individuals who were seriously concerned about the current state of the Triad community. On Sept. 1 the organization will hold a pep-rally at Carver High School to make the community aware of its presence in the area.

The organization, which became official in May, was founded by Jeremy Graham, Silas Ross Sr. and Asada Harris Sr. After attending local schools, the three co-founders collaborated to create K.E.Y.S. as a way to give back to the community.

Their focus is to positively impact the lives of young men and spark a change that will empower, enlighten and uplift youth from underserved communities. They plan to work with local schools and organizations to assist young men from third to 12th grade by providing one-on-one mentoring, personal development workshops and free educational programs for the upcoming school year.

“We honestly decided to jumpstart the program after everything we have seen in the media, specifically in the African-American community,” said co-founder Jeremy Graham. “We felt like this would be a great opportunity for us to reach back and help young men make the right decisions and to have positive role models.”

The organization has partnered with Principal Carol Montague-Davis of Carver High School for a back-to-school event that will feature a pep rally/tailgate party during the first home football game of the year. During the event, they will have motivational speakers, free food, face painting and a live DJ.

“Everything we do is for the students and we have no desire for recognition. We just want to serve the community,” said Graham. “With the pep rally we wanted to just assist the school as far as preparing for the school year. Mrs. Montague thought it would be a good idea for us to come into the school for the kids to see who we are and what we want to do.”

Ross Sr. is a graduate of Carver high school and has a great relationship with Montague-Davis. He says she had a tremendous impact in his life during and after his high school career concluded. He says she really cares for her students so she was the perfect person to connect with to bring their nonprofit to light.

“Ever since I met Silas, he would always brag about how great of a leader she was, how passionate she was about the students and community and the impact she had not only on his life but other individuals as well,” Graham went on to say. “One thing we have noticed is we have a lot of leaders in the educational system but it is very few that really are compassionate and care about the students and the community as a whole, and Mrs. Montague is one of those individuals that care.”