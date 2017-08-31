Reagan whips North Forsyth

The Reagan Raiders looked impressive during the pre-season jamboree at Mount Tabor earlier this month. They put their skills on full display in their game against North Forsyth Thursday night as they shutout the Vikings 35-0.

For Chris McCoy, Reagan JV head coach, this was the perfect start he was looking for to begin the season. He says even prior to the game being played he knew he had some explosive offensive players at his disposal. That explosiveness was shown on offenses and special teams.

“Right from the beginning I saw offensively that we have a lot of big time weapons,” McCoy said. “One play and it could end up in a touchdown from anywhere on the field. Fortunately for us, last night that happened quite often.

“Last night wasn’t a shock that we scored points because the talent is there both defensively and offensively,” he went on to say. “Last night we were clicking on all cylinders. We did not play a perfect game and no one can but we always tell the kids that we want to go 1-0 every week.”

As for North Forsyth, even though they did not score a point they were able to move the ball somewhat effectively throughout. Head coach Corey Stewart said overall he was happy with his team but saw a couple of areas such as the offensive line and special teams where they have to tighten things up.

“The whole offensive line is new this year but we did move the ball well most of the night,” Stewart said. “Defensively they scored on a couple of punt returns and the other scores were where they hit us pretty quick and we weren’t lined up correctly.”

“I think we will be OK the more games theses guys get under their belt. I think after that we are going to start to be a very competitive team. It is so hard when you get kids that have never played before. It’s such a big step up from Pop Warner and the speed of the game is so different.”

McCoy said the staff spoke with the players following the game to make sure they do not get too full of themselves. They reminded them that this is a long season along with the need to respect your opponent each and every week.

“Just being able to honestly critique our guys will keep them levelheaded I think,” said McCoy. “We always tell them that there is no perfect play or perfect players. We always strive to be perfect but it will never be accomplished. We always tell them that any team can be beat.”