Arts Council recognizes several for contributions

Earlier this week the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County recognized several individuals for their contributions to the arts during their annual meeting at the Hanesbrand Theatre in the heart of downtown.

The Arts Council is designed to enrich the quality of life for people in Winston-Salem and neighboring communities by raising funds for the arts, advocating for the arts, sponsoring events in conjunction with other arts organizations, providing educational opportunities strengthening cultural resources, developing social capital and aiding economic development.

Each fall the Arts Council Board of Trustees invites the community to sit in on its annual meeting, where president Jim Sparrow gives a brief look at the past and the future of the first locally established arts council in the United States. The highlight of the gathering is the annual awards presentation, in which locals are recognized for the work they do in the community.

Before announcing this year’s award winners, Chad Cheek, owner and president of Elephant in the Room and a member of the Board of Trustees said it was a privilege to acknowledge those in the community who are making a difference through the arts. Cheek, who serves on the award nominating committee, said it’s tough sorting through the many nominations to determine who is deserving of the awards.

The R. Phillip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award was presented to Matthew Troy, artistic director of the Piedmont Wind Symphony, and the Arts Educator Excellence Award was given to Christina Soriano, Wake Forest University associate professor of dance. The Arts Council Award for honoring one who exhibits a strong commitment to service was presented to Steve Berlin, a local attorney and the RiverRun International Film Festival was awarded the Arts-Integrated Workplace Award.

After accepting his award to the sound of a standing ovation inside the Hanesbrand Theatre, Troy said, “I truly want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for this recognition.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than having your peers and your colleagues, and your community recognize the work that you strive to do every day. We at the Piedmont Wind Symphony and myself are very committed to making Winston-Salem a better place to live and a better place for all of us.”