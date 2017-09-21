Job seekers, follow Kim Harris to W-S

By Busta Brown

If you’re looking for a job or know someone that is; Kimberly Harris is bring the companies to you. Harris is the President of Career Center of the Triad. The company specializes in talent management solutions, and every month she does a job and career fair.

This month she’s bringing it to Winston-Salem at The LJVM Coliseum, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parking and admission are free; just bring plenty copies of your resume and yourself.

Harris’ advice to job seekers: “Dress nice, eye-to-eye contact during your interview, a firm hand shake, and follow up. It’s nothing like a handwritten card.” She also added, “Before going to an interview, research the company so you’ll have the proper questions to ask.”

I asked Harris to share an encouraging experience that happened at one of her job fairs, “One of the companies saw something special in a job seeker that he didn’t see in himself, and created a position for him.” “So come prepared, because you might get hired on the spot.”

Harris is no stranger to job development. She has over 10 years of experience in workforce development, business development, marketing, sales and recruiting. Her past employment experiences include being a career center coordinator for a nonprofit, operations manager for a staffing agency and working in business development.

She’s has been featured on local TV stations, radio shows and local magazines and has served on boards of several nonprofit organizations. She also became a serial entrepreneur, developing a small online career marketing company (Career Center of the Triad Virtual Events) as well as sponsoring networking events in the community to help like-minded individuals meet in a more social environment and establish meaningful connections.

Kimberly has an MBA in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Strayer University. She plans to attend Walden University in the fall to pursue a DBA in business administration with a concentration in marketing.

Check out more of my interview with Kimberly Harris on the Winstonsalem Chronicle YouTube channel to learn more about the job fair, how to prepare, and which companies will be there. To contact Ms. Harris: kharris@nulltriadcareercenter.com.