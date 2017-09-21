WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Job seekers, follow Kim Harris to W-S

September 21
12:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

By Busta Brown

If you’re looking for a job or know someone that is; Kimberly Harris is bring the companies to you. Harris is the President of Career Center of the Triad. The company specializes in talent management solutions, and every month she does a job and career fair.

This month she’s bringing it to Winston-Salem at The LJVM Coliseum, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parking and admission are free; just bring plenty copies of your resume and yourself.

Harris’ advice to job seekers: “Dress nice, eye-to-eye contact during your interview, a firm hand shake, and follow up. It’s nothing like a handwritten card.” She also added, “Before going to an interview, research the company so you’ll have the proper questions to ask.”

I asked Harris to share an encouraging experience that happened at one of her job fairs, “One of the companies saw something special in a job seeker that he didn’t see in himself, and created a position for him.” “So come prepared, because you might get hired on the spot.”

Harris is no stranger to job development. She has over 10 years of experience in workforce development, business development, marketing, sales and recruiting. Her past employment experiences include being a career center coordinator for a nonprofit, operations manager for a staffing agency and working in business development.

She’s has been featured on local TV stations, radio shows and local magazines and has served on boards of several nonprofit organizations. She also became a serial entrepreneur, developing a small online career marketing company (Career Center of the Triad Virtual Events) as well as sponsoring networking events in the community to help like-minded individuals meet in a more social environment and establish meaningful connections.

Kimberly has an MBA in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Strayer University. She plans to attend Walden University in the fall to pursue a DBA in business administration with a concentration in marketing.

Check out more of my interview with Kimberly Harris on the Winstonsalem Chronicle YouTube channel to learn more about the job fair, how to prepare, and which companies will be there. To contact Ms. Harris: kharris@nulltriadcareercenter.com.

Tags
Busta BrownCareer Center of the TriadKim HarrisPerson of the Week
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Expect construction delays on Peters Creek, Business 40 Construction on the Peters Creek Parkway and Business 40 interchanges starts Monday, Oct. 23, and will result in several lane closures. Motorists can expect: *The inside lane going in both...
  • Local authors hold workshop to help others Have an idea for a book and don’t know where to get started?  Have a book and don’t know how to get it published? Or do you question how to...
  • Voting machines delayed Forsyth BOE begins early general election voting The absence of a State Board of Elections (BOE) is causing a delay in Forsyth County getting new voting machines that may affect...
  • Event seeks to change traditional view about philanthropy By Bridget Elam, For The Chronicle What is philanthropy?  Generally, people consider philanthropy as an act by a wealthy person to give money to a cause, organization or individual.  By this...
  • City approves firefighter grant and Powerscreen rezoning The Winston-Salem City Council approved a grant for more firefighters and a zoning request from Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic during its Monday, Oct. 16, meeting. The Winston-Salem Fire Department was awarded a...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.