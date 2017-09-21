Local ministry holds vigil to remember

A year to the day he was murdered while sitting in his car, family and friends of Karodd Nash came together to celebrate his life during a vigil at Rupert Bell Park last Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2016, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Graham Avenue. Upon arrival, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department found Nash, 25, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Street and Graham Avenue with at least one gunshot wound and shortly after was pronounced dead at the scene.

While trying to hold back tears, Nash’s mother, Lisa Scott, said the past year has been the hardest time of her life. She described her son as an outgoing father of two beautiful girls who loved sports. As if losing a child isn’t enough, Scott also has to live every day knowing that her son’s killer is still at large. A man was seen fleeing the area on foot wearing black shorts and a red T-shirt, but police don’t have any other leads.

“It’s been rough.” Scott said.

During the vigil, hosted by Vigils for Healing, a community ministry for loved ones of homicide victims, other family members urged anyone with information to come forward. Nash’s aunt, Barbara V. Bennett, said she doesn’t wish anything bad on the person who committed the crime but their family deserves justice.

“I don’t wish anything bad on the person who did this but we want and need closure. If you did this or know anything about it, please come forward,” Bennett said.

Before releasing colorful balloons into the sky in honor of Nash, family and friends lit candles and prayed together just few feet away from where the car was found. Several mourners wore shirts with Nash’s photo on it.

Gwen Wright, who organized the vigil, said, “It helps but it hurts.” Wright, who lost her son to senseless gun violence in 2009, said although it helps to remember the good times, it hurts because that child is gone.

“We want to let people know that this has not been solved,” said Wright. “Anybody that knows anything please come forward so they can get closure.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Karodd Revon Nash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.