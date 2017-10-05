WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

S.O.A.R.ing to new heights

S.O.A.R.ing to new heights
October 05
09:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Senior Skip Day could be considered a national holiday.  Whether you admit to participating or not, or if the day doesn’t even go as planned, every year since the beginning of time, high school seniors across the country pick a day, and call for a mass boycott of all educational activities.

While some remember Senior Skip Day for the fun they had with friends during scheduled school hours, or the reaction from teachers and administrators when they returned to school the next day, Imanne Robinson will remember his Senior Skip Day as the day he changed his life and got the opportunity to follow a childhood dream.

On Senior Skip Day in late April, Robinson was showing off his skills on a dirt bike by riding around the city. Robinson, who was then a senior at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (WSPA), was stopped by Sgt. Todd Hart with the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Instead of arresting the teenager, Hart let Robinson go and contacted his parents. Robinson said Hart also contacted the Student Resource Officer (SRO) at WSPA, who told him to report to the school before the end of the day.

“When I got there, they talked to me about what happened and they told me what I could’ve been charged with and what I was going to get charged with,” said Robinson. “That’s when Sargent Hart asked me what I like to do and I said fix cars and bikes.”

After talking with him more and getting to know him better, Hart referred Robinson to the S.O.A.R. (Successful Outcomes After Release), a program designed to provide gainful employment to former offenders that meet program guidelines while supplementing the city’s existing workforce in areas of critical need, and to Dave Moore at Southside Rides.

Hart said a lot of young people really don’t know what they want to do, but Robinson was adamant about his love for cars.

“He really voiced his interest in cars, and to me going to court or possible jail isn’t really going to help anybody, so when he told me about his interest, I knew Pam Peoples-Joyner had this program here with the garage,” Hart said.

Robinson didn’t waste any time reaching out to Pam Peoples-Joyner to find out more about the chance to work at the garage; in fact he left a message that night, he said.

“I’ve been into cars since I was in the fifth grade. It’s something I’ve always been interested in,” said Robinson. “My dad is a mechanic, so it’s always been there.”

Once meeting Moore, owner and founder of Southside Rides, which operates in conjunction with Forsyth Technical Community College, the Forsyth County jail, and the 21st District Court of North Carolina to educate its participants in auto body repair and servicing and to provide alternative vocational opportunities for incarcerated citizens, Robinson learned the ends and outs quickly and started working on his own projects.

In just six months, he painted the family car himself and put a new engine in the car with some help from his father. When discussing Robinson’s progress, Moore said he loves to see a young person like Imanne, who knows what he wants to do with his life.

“He came in like, every day, even on the weekends, and built a relationship with the guys,” said Moore. “It thrills me because I love to see a kid make up his mind and understand what he needs to do to be successful because a lot of them don’t know what they want to do while they’re in school.”

Since that day he was caught joy riding in late April, Robinson’s passion for cars has continued to grow. He is now enrolled at Forsyth Tech Community College, where he is taking classes on collision repair. After hearing the progress Robinson has made in such a short period of time, Hart told him he was a role model to younger kids in the community. He said, “You’re actually being a leader to other people that you don’t even realize.”

Robinson said his goal once he finishes at Forsyth Tech is to one day own a shop. Moore, who has been in the business for more than 20 years, said he could see him and his father opening a shop.

“I want to find a good job at a shop and work my way up to owning my own shop,” said Robinson. “I think the hardest part would be finding hard workers who are willing to work every day.”

Tags
Dave MooreImanne RobinsonPam Peoples-JoynerS.O.A.R.Sgt. Todd HartSouthside RidesWSPD
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Tevin Stinson

Tevin Stinson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  • Expect construction delays on Peters Creek, Business 40 Construction on the Peters Creek Parkway and Business 40 interchanges starts Monday, Oct. 23, and will result in several lane closures. Motorists can expect: *The inside lane going in both...
  • Local authors hold workshop to help others Have an idea for a book and don’t know where to get started?  Have a book and don’t know how to get it published? Or do you question how to...
  • Voting machines delayed Forsyth BOE begins early general election voting The absence of a State Board of Elections (BOE) is causing a delay in Forsyth County getting new voting machines that may affect...
  • Event seeks to change traditional view about philanthropy By Bridget Elam, For The Chronicle What is philanthropy?  Generally, people consider philanthropy as an act by a wealthy person to give money to a cause, organization or individual.  By this...
  • City approves firefighter grant and Powerscreen rezoning The Winston-Salem City Council approved a grant for more firefighters and a zoning request from Powerscreen Mid-Atlantic during its Monday, Oct. 16, meeting. The Winston-Salem Fire Department was awarded a...
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.