Early Voting happening now
November 02
08:00 2017
Early voting is currently being conducted at the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., for the municipal elections in Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment