WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Early Voting happening now

Early Voting happening now
November 02
08:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Early voting is currently being conducted at the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., for the municipal elections in Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.