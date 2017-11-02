Early Voting happening now

Early voting is currently being conducted at the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., for the municipal elections in Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.