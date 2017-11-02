WS Chronicle

Posts

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Helping to get ‘houses’ in order

Helping to get ‘houses’ in order
November 02
08:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nelson Mullins attorneys from Charlotte, Raleigh, and Columbia, S.C., joined their colleagues in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Oct. 21, to provide free wills for 32 Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County clients.

This is the third wills event the firm has held for the organization.

The event is an offshoot of the firm’s Wills for Heroes program, which provides free simple wills and powers of attorney to first responders.

 

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
WS Chronicle

WS Chronicle

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search wschronicle.com

Featured Sponsor

Subscribe to Daily Digital

Categories

Archives

More Sponsors

 Breaking News
  
Copyright © 2017 The WS Chronicle. All Rights reserved.
Site design by LinTaylor Marketing Group.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.