Helping to get ‘houses’ in order

Nelson Mullins attorneys from Charlotte, Raleigh, and Columbia, S.C., joined their colleagues in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Oct. 21, to provide free wills for 32 Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County clients.

This is the third wills event the firm has held for the organization.

The event is an offshoot of the firm’s Wills for Heroes program, which provides free simple wills and powers of attorney to first responders.