Winston-Salem native Jackeè coming home for play

By Busta Brown

The Chronicle

Winston-Salem’s own Jackeè Harry is coming home this Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum! She’ll be starring in the play “Momma’s Boy.”

Harry is noted for being the first and currently only African-American to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She’s best known for her roles as Sandra Clark, the sexy nemesis of Mary Jenkins (played by Marla Gibbs), on the NBC TV series “227” and as Lisa Landry on the ABC/The WB sitcom “Sister, Sister” (1994–99). After this coming Saturday, you’ll remember her as the sexy cougar that is trying to win over Nephew Tommy of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

Nephew Tommy plays a police officer and Harry is his co- worker, in the hit stage play “Momma’s Boy.” The play is the vision of up and coming writer and director Priest Tyaire, who plays Aaron, the main character. “Momma’s Boy” is set in the inner city, where characters Aaron (Priest Tyaire) and Autumn join forces as police officers in a town plagued by violence.

Autumn is then forced to move into Aaron’s home with her sons. Autumn has spoiled and catered to her sons every need which has earned them the title of being momma’s boys. This is where Aaron’s plight begins to turn these boys to men.

In an awkward turn of events, Autumn decides to confront Aaron about his own relationship with his mother, played by R&B legend Shirley Murdock. Aaron’s mother, who has resided with him for the past 10 years, feels that no woman can take care of her son like she can. She has run away potential prospects in the past and intends to do same with Autumn. The big question that remains is how can Aaron turn Autumns boys into men when he is a “Momma’s Boy” himself?

“Momma’s Boy” has an all-star cast, with names like New Edition member and R&B legend Johnny Gill, who plays Aaron’s ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend; En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson; Lil G, the lead singer of ’90s R&B group Silk; gospel singer Anthony Brown, known for his hit songs “Testimony” and “Worth”; and more.

I spoke with Jackeè Harry about the vibe during rehearsals. “We all know each other, so we’re like family. It’s a very positive atmosphere.”

The Winston-Salem native also slipped and started to tell me a secret about Lil G’s role, but she stopped. “You have to come see the play, his part is going to blew the audience away.”

I also asked Harry what attracted her to the play, “It’s about real life struggles of young black males going from boys to men. Johnny Gill does an awesome job as the father a young man.”

During the interview, Harry and I joked a lot about her role as Nephew Tommy’s cougar, and her real life family and friends in The Twin City.

When we talked about the character Aaron, a police officer in the play “Momma’s Boy,” she became serious. “I want people to come out to see how Aaron works hard to try to help young men make positive changes in their lives. It’s a side of men and fathers that we need to see more often.” I asked how did she find out about the play. “A good friend of mine, producer Marvin Webster, called me and said …” she began to laugh and impersonate Webster, “Jackeè, come do this play for me. And I did.”

I’ve never met Webster, but her impersonation had me laughing so hard, I dropped my cell phone. Harry said “Momma’s Boy” is for the entire family. “It’s no profanity or sexual content.”

“Momma’s Boy” hits the stage this Saturday, 8 p.m. at The LJVM.

Jackeè Harry is coming back to TV in a Tyler Perry “House of Payne” spin-off called “The Paynes.” I asked Harry what was it like working with Perry. “He treated me like a queen,” she said.

Look for Harry on Byron Allen’s game show “Funny You Should Ask.” Check your local listing for times and network.

Follow Harry on Twitter @jackeeharry and on Facebook.

Tickets range from $45 to $65. Go to http://www.mommasboytheplay.com/ for tickets and more information.